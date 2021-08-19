Blue Mountain Man Charged for Grand Larceny

The Oxford Police Department responded to a report of jewelry being stolen from a residence on July 22. Upon arrival, investigators uncovered similar incidents that were being investigated by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. A joint investigation was conducted which led to the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen jewelry and heirlooms.

A person of interest was identified. Then on August 18, the Oxford Police Department charged Steven Tisdale a 56-year-old man from Blue Mountain, Mississippi with allegedly seven counts of Grand Larceny.

Steven Tisdale

Tisdale is currently in the Desoto County Jail awaiting extradition back to Oxford. His bond was revoked.

OPD would like to thank the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and Clean Sweep Cleaning Service for their assistance in this case. If you believe you may have been a victim, please contact the Oxford Police Department or the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and ask to speak to an investigator.

Staff Report