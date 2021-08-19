Thursday, August 19, 2021
News & ViewsCrime Report

Blue Mountain Man Charged for Grand Larceny

0
356

The Oxford Police Department responded to a report of jewelry being stolen from a residence on July 22. Upon arrival, investigators uncovered similar incidents that were being investigated by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. A joint investigation was conducted which led to the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen jewelry and heirlooms.

A person of interest was identified. Then on August 18, the Oxford Police Department charged Steven Tisdale a 56-year-old man from Blue Mountain, Mississippi with allegedly seven counts of Grand Larceny.

Steven Tisdale

Tisdale is currently in the Desoto County Jail awaiting extradition back to Oxford. His bond was revoked.

OPD would like to thank the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and Clean Sweep Cleaning Service for their assistance in this case. If you believe you may have been a victim, please contact the Oxford Police Department or the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and ask to speak to an investigator.

Staff Report

Previous articleMcCormick’s Ready for New School Year

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles