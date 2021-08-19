Top 5 To-Do’s – Grove edition

Sponsored content

When it comes to Groving there are many different opinions on ‘how to’ and ‘how not to.’

While there isn’t necessarily a correct way to tailgate on the Grove, here are the top 5 to-do’s to ensure you the best tailgating experience on game-day.

Reserving your spot

The Grove can expect to house over 100,000 fans on game day, so it’s important to make sure you reserve your spot. Getting with a credible and Ole Miss approved tailgating vendor is the best way to guarantee that. Brandon Mason, owner of tailgating company Take It to the Grove, says “spots fill up quickly,” so it’s imperative you plan your Grove day plenty of time in advance to ensure the best experience.

Wearing the right color

When attending a Rebel football game, it is crucial to align with the dress code. Each year, the university releases an assigned color calendar that highlights what to wear for every game. To see every fan wearing that game’s color is something you won’t see anywhere else.

FANS!

A typical Saturday in the fall can exceed 90 degrees but feel over 100 while you’re in the Grove even under your tent, so fans are a must. Take It to the Grove offers fans that can be added to your tailgating package. This can really make or break your entire tailgate.

Wearing comfortable shoes

While participating in tailgating on the Grove, you can most definitely expect to exceed your steps for the day, so wearing comfortable shoes is more than crucial. Nobody likes blisters.

A cooler

Bringing a cooler is the final must-have when tailgating. Not only will this keep your drinks cool, but it will also keep you out of trouble. Having an open alcohol container is a big no-no, so keep it in the cooler and drink it from a cup.