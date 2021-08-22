Classes Begin Monday at Ole Miss

The new fall 2021 semester at the University of Mississippi begins Monday with students returning to campus.

This semester, as COVID-19 is increasing in the state, all faculty, staff and students are required to wear a mask while indoors.

This procedure is for all vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals.

Two weeks ago, Chancellor Glenn Boyce released the new campus protocols for the fall semester.

“Effective immediately, the university will require face coverings in indoor public spaces on campus, regardless of vaccination status. This includes public office spaces, classrooms, conference rooms and other academic spaces like laboratories and libraries. Additionally, masks will be required while traversing public spaces in residence halls, dining facilities, the Student Union, Campus Rec, and retail spaces. Masks will be required for extracurricular activities held in indoor on-campus spaces. Face coverings are not required when outdoors.“

Students and faculty driving to campus or taking one of the OUT buses can find all parking and bus information on the Ole Miss Parking website.

Staff Report