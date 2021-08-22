Batesville Man Charged in Shooting Death of Ole Miss Grad

More information was released Sunday by the Oxford Police Department in regard to a murder that took place early Saturday at The Links apartment.

On Sunday, Keith Lamont Harmon Jr., a 19-year-old male from Batesville was formally charged with first-degree murder in the death of John Adams, 24, of Oxford.

Harmon went before a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge on Sunday, and his bond was set at $1,000,000.

Keith Lamont Harmon Jr .

Harmon was taken into custody early Saturday after officers were dispatched to The Links apartment complex after witnesses heard gunshots. Witnesses in the area were able to provide law enforcement with a vehicle description. In a matter of minutes after the initial call, law enforcement officers with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and Batesville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. At that time, Harmon was taken into custody.

“Over the past few weeks, our local law enforcement officers have been meeting with other local, state and federal agencies to work to combat the growing violence in our areas,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen. “Oxford is a safe community and we are committed to keeping it that way. If you come to Oxford to harm and victimize our community rest assured that we will pour every resource and every ounce of our energy we have to finding you and prosecuting you to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Batesville Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted OPD in the case.

“This is a tragic event that cut a young promising life short and altered a family forever,” McCutchen said. “John had just graduated in May from the University of Mississippi with a degree in mechanical engineering. To the Adam’s family, our hearts and prayers are with you all.”

Staff report