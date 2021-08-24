Reb Fest at the Rec Begins Semester with Food, Fun and Inclusive Tours

By JB Clark

University of Mississippi Communications

The University of Mississippi Department of Campus Recreation invites first-year and returning students alike to come by the South Campus Recreation Center on Thursday evening (Aug. 26) for food trucks, laser tag, climbing wall challenges, and tours and fitness demonstrations.

Many of the university’s club sports teams also will meet with students interested in joining a club team.

Shannon Richardson, assistant director of campus recreation, said she wants students to know of every health resource and feel welcome enough to speak up when those resources aren’t enough.

“We want them to know all the resources available to help them stay healthy and well during their time here,” Richardson said. “We have something for truly everyone, no matter what you enjoy.

“And if a student wants to try something or needs something we don’t have, we’ll work to help them find that community.”

Ole Miss Campus Recreation is also partnering with Student Disability Services and the Center for Inclusion and Cross Cultural Engagement to provide ability-inclusive tours of the exercise and recreation facilities and to share how each department collaborates to provide health resources for students of all abilities and backgrounds.

Tours begin at 6 p.m. and will continue every half-hour until 8 p.m. Fitness equipment orientations begin at 7:45 p.m. and go until 10 p.m.

Entertainment and games throughout the evening include laser tag, dunk tanks, climbing competitions, dodgeball, “S’mores with Outdoors,” line dancing and music from DJ Smack.

Anyone interested can find more information and a full schedule of events, as well as RSVP in advance, on The Forum.

Most events will take place outdoors, but masks will be required inside the recreation center when visitors are not engaged in activity.