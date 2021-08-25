Masks Not Needed if Proof of Vaccination is Provided

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Board of Aldermen met again Wednesday afternoon to update its emergency resolution passed Tuesday requiring face masks once again in Oxford.

Now in effect, local businesses can be exempt from requiring masks if they require customers to show proof of vaccination before entering the building.

On Tuesday, the Board approved the mandate that will be reviewed on a week-to-week basis, that required masks inside all buildings or outdoors when social distancing of at least 6-feet could not be achieved.

Today, the Board voted to omit the need for masks outdoors.

Face coverings are also not required if a person cannot wear a mask due to medical or behavioral conditions, seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired, while eating or drinking, under 6 years old, can show proof of being vaccinated, while swimming or exercising or providing or obtaining access to religious worship.

All employees at local businesses should wear masks that cover their mouth and nose and monitor entrances to prohibit entrance by anyone 6 and over without a mask unless they can prove vaccination.

Businesses should post signs at every entrance information customers they must stay 6 feet away from other customers who did not accompany them to the store or use PA systems to announce the use of masks and social distancing.

Like during Tuesday’s meeting, the resolution was passed today by a 4 to 3 vote with Aldermen Ricky Addy, Brian Hyneman, Kesha Howell-Atkinson and Preston Taylor voting in favor and Aldermen Mark Huelse, Jason Bailey and John Morgan voting against the resolution.