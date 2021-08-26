Thursday, August 26, 2021
SportsSoftball

Ole Miss Softball Adds Allison Rager as Graduate Assistant

0
295

Ole Miss softball head coach Jamie Trachsel announced the addition of former West Virginia State assistant coach Allison Rager as a graduate assistant.

Rager spent one season on the Yellow Jackets’ staff, helping WVSU to a 29-14 record, including 25-7 in Mountain East play.

As a player, Rager played for three seasons at Morehead State before finishing her senior season at NCAA Division II member Carson-Newman.

A dangerous threat both in the circle and at the plate, Rager was selected to the All-OVC Newcomer Team as a freshman at Morehead State. The Elkview, West Virginia, native was also tabbed to the OVC All-Tournament Team, allowing just three runs across 19.1 innings.

Rager followed up with an equally strong sophomore campaign, garnering First Team All-OVC laurels after leading the Eagles in nearly every offensive category and making 18 appearances on the rubber.

After concluding her junior season, Rager transferred to Carson-Newman to finish out her career and did so to great success. In addition to pulling in NFCA Second Team All-American status, she was selected as the South Atlantic Conference Pitcher of the Year and was named First Team All-SAC.

Rager graduated from Carson-Newman in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and served as a graduate assistant with the Eagles before returning home to join the West Virginia State staff.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Previous articleOle Miss Soccer Host Middle Tennessee
Next articleOle Miss Volleyball Heads to Troy

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles