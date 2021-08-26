Ole Miss Softball Adds Allison Rager as Graduate Assistant

Ole Miss softball head coach Jamie Trachsel announced the addition of former West Virginia State assistant coach Allison Rager as a graduate assistant.

Rager spent one season on the Yellow Jackets’ staff, helping WVSU to a 29-14 record, including 25-7 in Mountain East play.

As a player, Rager played for three seasons at Morehead State before finishing her senior season at NCAA Division II member Carson-Newman.

A dangerous threat both in the circle and at the plate, Rager was selected to the All-OVC Newcomer Team as a freshman at Morehead State. The Elkview, West Virginia, native was also tabbed to the OVC All-Tournament Team, allowing just three runs across 19.1 innings.

Rager followed up with an equally strong sophomore campaign, garnering First Team All-OVC laurels after leading the Eagles in nearly every offensive category and making 18 appearances on the rubber.

After concluding her junior season, Rager transferred to Carson-Newman to finish out her career and did so to great success. In addition to pulling in NFCA Second Team All-American status, she was selected as the South Atlantic Conference Pitcher of the Year and was named First Team All-SAC.

Rager graduated from Carson-Newman in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and served as a graduate assistant with the Eagles before returning home to join the West Virginia State staff.

