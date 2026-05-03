Ole Miss Softball Walks Off Mississippi State Again To Close Regular Season

Ole Miss didn’t script it this way, but it sure has a flair for timing. Two days, two walk‑off home runs, and a senior day finish that felt like the perfect exhale after seven innings of tension.

If Friday night belonged to Kennedy Bunker, Saturday turned into Rachel Connors’ moment. One swing from a pinch‑hitter, one mistake left over the plate, and a scoreless game instantly flipped into a 3‑0 win and a series victory over No. 16 Mississippi State. Back‑to‑back walk‑offs against a rival is the kind of thing people remember around here.

The funny part is that for most of the afternoon, the story was pitching. Emilee Boyer and Alyssa Faircloth traded zeroes like they were trying to outdo each other. Boyer scattered three hits, struck out three, and never looked rattled. She pitched out of a jam in the second, handled traffic in the fourth and fifth, and kept the whole thing steady until someone could finally break through.

Ole Miss had a couple of chances earlier. Bunker opened the game with a hit. Cassie Reasner singled in the fifth, Laylonna Applin moved her over, and Tenly Grisham walked to load things up. But Faircloth kept inducing soft contact and the Rebels couldn’t cash in.

So it drifted into the seventh still tied at zero, and Boyer did what she’d done all day. Mississippi State got a leadoff single and bunted the runner over, but Boyer answered with two quick outs to hand the game to the offense.

Reasner started the bottom half with her second hit of the day. Applin bunted again, and this time the throw sailed just enough to pull the shortstop off the bag. Two on, nobody out, and Jamie Trachsel made the call.

Connors stepped in cold, saw an 0‑1 pitch she liked, and didn’t miss. Three‑run homer. Ballgame. Senior day walk‑off. Series win.

For a team that’s been grinding through close games all spring, it was a weekend that finally tilted their way. Now Ole Miss heads to the SEC Tournament with a little momentum and a reminder that sometimes one swing really can change everything.