Ole Miss Softball Heads to Lexington With Late-Season Momentum

Ole Miss heads into the SEC Tournament with a little momentum, a little chaos, and a lineup that suddenly looks like it can hit its way into any game.

After a regular season that ended with back-to-back walk-off home runs and the first series win over Mississippi State since 2021, the Rebels get a fresh start in Lexington.

They open as the No. 13 seed against No. 12 South Carolina on Tuesday afternoon. First pitch was bumped up to around 4 p.m. CT because of weather in the forecast. The early rounds air on SEC Network, with ESPN taking over for the semifinals and final. If Ole Miss advances, Tennessee waits on Wednesday.

⛈️ WEATHER UPDATE Due to potential inclement weather in the Lexington area, Game One between @AuburnSoftball and @MizzouSoftball has been moved up to 11 AM ET tomorrow, May 5th. Game Two (@UKsoftball vs. @HailStateSB) will follow +35 minutes after the conclusion of Game One.… pic.twitter.com/Wjjkuw5gn0 — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 4, 2026

The Rebels arrive with a few things working in their favor. The offense has been loud for weeks.

Freshman Madi George has turned the home run record book into her own project, passing Lexie Brady’s single-season mark and piling up 11 homers in her last 15 games. She also set the program records for total bases and RBI in the final stretch of the season.

As a team, Ole Miss has hit 78 home runs, a new program high and good for a top-25 national ranking.

The formula has been pretty simple. When the Rebels defend it cleanly, they win. They’re 20-7 when they avoid an error and 19-5 when they keep the walks to two or fewer. They’ve also turned 27 double plays, one shy of the school record.

And they’ve played their way into the tournament with some confidence.

Ole Miss took its last two SEC series, including one over No. 16 Mississippi State, and hit eight home runs against Texas A&M for the biggest SEC series total in program history. They added seven more at LSU.

It’s not a bad time to be swinging well.

The force is strong with these ones 🌌 #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/cbqqZphsLV — Ole Miss Softball (@OleMissSoftball) May 4, 2026

South Carolina, though, is no easy draw. The Gamecocks have played one of the few schedules tougher than Ole Miss and enter at 30-25.

They reached a Super Regional last year and still have the pieces to make another run. Tori Ensley leads the lineup with a .360 average, 13 home runs, 45 RBI, and 12 steals. Quincee Lilio brings patience and contact, and Arianna Rodi adds more power.

The biggest challenge is likely in the circle. Jori Heard has been one of the SEC’s most reliable arms this season with a 1.94 ERA and 122 strikeouts.

Emma Friedel and Nealy Lamb give South Carolina depth behind her, and the Gamecocks have stacked quality wins over Louisville, Washington, Clemson, Texas A&M, and Missouri.

Ole Miss has won at least one game in the SEC Tournament each of the last four years. This group has taken its lumps, but it’s also found something late. With the bats heating up and a clean slate ahead, Tuesday feels like a chance to keep that going.