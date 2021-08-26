Oxford Man Charged With Being Accessory After the Fact in Murder

An Oxford man was arrested Wednesday for being an accessory after the fact of the shooting that claimed the life of John Adams last week.

Bronjase Robertson, 25, was charged with a felony for being an accessory after the fact in Adams’ murder and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $150,000 bond.

Bronjase Robertson

The Oxford Police Department did not release details on how Robertson was an accessory.

Keith Lamont Harmon Jr., 19, of Batesville, was arrested on Sunday and charged with first-degree murder in Adams’ death.

A motive for the shooting has not been released by investigators.

Adams was shot at The Links apartments at about 2 a.m. on Saturday. He was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi where he was stabilized and then transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo; however, he died shortly after from his injuries.

Adams graduated in May from the University of Mississippi with a degree in mechanical engineering.

According to a family member, funeral services have not yet been planned for Adams pending an autopsy.

Staff report