Public Storm Shelters Available in Oxford, Lafayette County

Tropical Storm Ida will bring heavy rain, gusty winds and a chance for tornadoes tonight into early Tuesday. Have a plan. Oxford and Lafayette County have several storm shelters available for public use.
If you need assistance, call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department at 662-234-6421 or 911 if there is an emergency.
Shelters in Oxford
- The Oxford Utilities parking lot
- The Oxford Activity Center parking lot
- The recycling center next to Oxford Police Dept
- OFD Station #3 139 Hwy 7 S
- OFD Station #4 200 Mall Drive off of Jackson Ave W
Storm shelters in the county
- Gordon Community Center 37 County Road 115, (South of Abbeville)
- Taylor Community Center 78 County Road 338, (Taylor)
- New El Bethel Church 20 County Road 488, (Near Tula)
- LCFD 1: 599 Hwy. 310 (Harmontown)
- LCFD 2: 254 Hwy 30E
- LCFD 3: 22 County Road 369, (Old Airport area near Hwy. 7 and 9W)
- LCFD 4: 8 County Road 130, (College Hill)
- LCFD 5: 826 Hwy. 334, (Yocona)
- LCFD 6: 153 County Road 436, (Tula)
- LCFD 7 (2 sets)44 Business 7 South, (Abbeville)
- LCFD 9: 65 County Road 335, Taylor
- LCFD 10 Central Station: 50 County Road 1032, (Across from North Pointe)
- LCFD 11: 11 County Road 287, (Lafayette Springs)
- LCFD 12: 1301 Hwy. 30 East (Philadelphia)
- LCFD 14: 31 County Road 430 (Paris)
- LCFD 15: 4 County Road 109, (Hwy. 6 West of Oxford)
- LCFD 16: 823 County Road 313 (Union West)
