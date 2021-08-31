Pegues to Lead UM Student Affairs

By Emily Howorth

University of Mississippi Communications

Charlotte Fant Pegues has been named the university’s vice chancellor for student affairs. Photo by Kevin Bain/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

After nearly two years of leadership and service in an interim role, Charlotte Fant Pegues has been named the University of Mississippi’s vice chancellor for student affairs. The board of trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning approved the appointment at its August meeting.

Pegues has served the university in a variety of roles for 28 years, with more than 10 of those in the Division of Student Affairs. During that time, she has been assistant vice chancellor for student affairs, assistant provost, director of admissions and registrar.

As vice chancellor, Pegues leads a division responsible for providing student services and creating an environment where students can embrace opportunities.

“I’m honored and excited about the opportunity to work closely with students from all backgrounds and to see them grow, excel and succeed,” Pegues said. “The University of Mississippi is a place where students are given opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise get, including leadership opportunities and opportunities to develop true relationships with faculty and staff.

“Our students are entrusted with a lot of responsibility and a chance to lead and collaborate with others – now more than ever.”

Pegues looks forward to serving UM with a mindset of progress and also with support for the university’s commitment to an inviting, welcoming environment. She hopes to engage motivated students, staff and faculty in a way that will help the administration connect fully with students and advance its student-serving programs.

“The landscape of the student experience and student expectation is always evolving, and I want to provide excellent services and support of students so that they can be successful outside of the classroom,” Pegues said. “It’s about being creative and innovative in seeing how we, as administrators, can improve upon what we already do.”

Fourteen departments and two programs make up the Division of Student Affairs, including many mission-critical units such as university police and campus safety, health services, student disability services and the counseling center. Pegues will continue to oversee a variety of issues related to academic progress and student opportunities while working closely with other university departments to resolve student concerns.

“I’m so excited that Dr. Pegues has been chosen to serve as the vice chancellor of student affairs,” said Morgan Atkins, president of the university’s Associated Student Body. “She has already been so helpful in pursuing important ASB initiatives, and she has offered countless insightful perspectives on student service in a leadership role.”

The Division of Student Affairs reports to the Office of the Provost.

“I am very pleased that the IHL board of trustees approved the university’s request to appoint Dr. Charlotte Pegues as vice chancellor for student affairs,” Provost Noel Wilkin said. “Dr. Pegues has demonstrated extraordinary care for students, excelled in this role and received enthusiastic support from the members of the division.

“She has provided stability during these unprecedented times and has demonstrated her ability to navigate difficult situations with a positive, forward-looking approach. I am thankful for her willingness to continue serving in this capacity and for the wealth of experience and talent she brings to this responsibility.”

Having committed her career to the university, Pegues is passionate about the community and has experienced its supportive and nurturing environment firsthand. Pegues earned several degrees from the university, including a bachelor’s degree in psychology, a master’s education and a doctorate in leadership and counselor education.

She holds an academic appointment in the School of Education as an assistant professor of leadership and counselor education. Pegues also attended Spelman College in Atlanta.

She and her husband, Tee, enjoy living in Oxford and being part of the Ole Miss family.

“What I love so much about the university is the people of the university,” Pegues said. “I have met colleagues who are my lifelong friends. I met my mentors here. This is a community that wants to help. We care.”

Pegues reflects those values in the way she approaches her role, said Provost Emeritus Morris Stocks, a longtime colleague.

“I am excited that Dr. Pegues has been named to this important senior leadership role,” Stocks said. “She is a person of character, wisdom and patience, and has broad and deep experience at our university.

“I worked with Dr. Pegues for many years, and I learned a great deal from her. I have great confidence in Dr. Pegues and am certain that she will place the welfare of our students, faculty and staff at the forefront of all planning and decision making.”

Besides her service in senior leadership, Pegues serves on the Council of Academic Administrators, the Strategic Planning Council and the following committees and task forces: Incident Response Team; Future Planning; Services and Support; Athletics Compliance; Completion and Student Success; Keep Learning; Recreational Facilities; Recruit, Admission, Orientation and Advising; Sensitivity and Respect; Student Affairs; and the Student Affairs Incident Response Team.

Additionally, she serves as the university’s representative to the Women in Higher Education Mississippi Network and the institutional representative to the SEC Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice.

“We are grateful to Dr. Pegues for her enthusiastic commitment to the University of Mississippi and thrilled to have her on board as the official vice chancellor for student affairs,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said.

“The breadth of her experience, her encouraging demeanor and selfless dedication are invaluable gifts to our students, and I’m excited to see where her continued leadership will take the Division of Student Affairs in the coming years.”