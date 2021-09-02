Splash Pad in Oxford Closer to Becoming a Reality

Oxford Skate Park will be the new home for a splash pad. Photo via Facebook/OxfordSkatePark

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Oxford will soon have its own splash pad.

For several years, talks about building a splash pad have happened between the Oxford Park Commission and the Board of Aldermen and local nonprofit organizations.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen budgeted $75,000 to go toward a new splash pad that will be located near the Oxford Skate Park.

Oxford Park Commission spokesman John Davis said the skate park was selected due to location and the infrastructure and parking that’s already in place.

“The goal is to have the splash pad finished in the spring of 2022,” Davis said.

Davis said the total budget for the project will be about $175,000. The Junior Auxilary club is also donating to help fund the project.

“It will be a really solid addition for the community,” Davis said. “I know a lot of people want it to be like New Albany … I don’t know if it will be that extensive, but it will be nice.”

Davis said the new splash pad will attract more people from around the region to come to Oxford for an afternoon of splashing, shopping and eating.