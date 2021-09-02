Three Charged After Children Test Positive for Narcotics

From left, Anika Weaver, Banika Weaver, Demetrius Brock

The Oxford Police Department arrested three people after three children tested positive for narcotics.

On Aug. 18, OPD was called to the Super 8 Hotel for a welfare concern.

During the investigation, officers suspected there was narcotic use in the presence of children.

Child Protective Services had the children that were in the room at the time drug tested. All of the children tested positive for an illegal drug.

Banika Weaver, 22, Anika Weaver, 22, and Demetrius Brock, 25, all of Oxford were all arrested on Aug. 31 on felony Child Endangerment charges.

A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued each a $5,000 bond. Anika Weaver was released on recognizance due to a medical condition.

Staff report