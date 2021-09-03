LC Firefighters Battle Large House Fire That Injured One Firefighter

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A home on East Wind Drive was destroyed by fire earlier this week and one firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Photo provided by the LCFD

A local firefighter was injured earlier this week while fighting a full-engulfed home on East Wind Drive.

The Lafayette County Fire Department was called out at 6:02 p.m. on Wednesday to a 5,000-square foot home that had smoke showing from the eaves. Crews entered the home and found heavy fire in the first-floor master bathroom.

After the initial knockdown, it was discovered that the fire had spread from the first floor to the attic. Crews continued to fight the multilevel fire until 12:30 a.m.

A total of 24 firefighters were on the scene. No one was home at the time of the fire.

At 6:41 a.m. on Thursday, firefighters were dispatched to the same home for a rekindling of the fire. First arriving units found the first floor fully involved. Crews remained on scene until 12:18 p.m.

The firefighter who was injured Thursday was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.