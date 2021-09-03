Police Searching for Suspect in Home-Invasion Stabbing

A sketch of a suspect in a recent stabbing was provided by OPD.

The Oxford Police Department is asking the community for help to identify a man who stabbed someone and then left the scene.

According to reports, at 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 30, a man entered a house in the Market District off Garfield Avenue. Once inside, the man stabbed the resident of the house and then fled the scene before officers could arrive.

The resident was transported to the hospital and later released with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male, somewhere between 5-feet, 6-8-inches tall, weighting roughly 130-140 pounds. He has blondish/brown hair and was wearing a powder blue polo shirt with khaki shorts and a tan hat.

OPD has created a sketch of the suspect.



If anyone has any information, or possible security/doorbell camera footage of the area, contact OPD at 662-232-2400.

Staff report