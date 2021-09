Mississippi was on the extreme eastern edge of Hurricane Ida’s path, but one group of people were right in the middle of the storm…literally.

A team of hurricane hunters at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi flew into the eye of the storm, gathering essential data to help emergency crews on the ground.

Weather Nation reporter Tony Russell, who is also a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Journalism and New Media, caught up with the crew on the ground to tell their story.