Employee Charged with Stealing Money from Two Gas Stations

An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly stealing money from two gas stations where he was employed.

Brandon Pettis

According to the Oxford Police Department, at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, officers were dispatched to Marquis Chevron and the Marathon Gas Station, both on South Lamar Boulevard for a reported theft of money.

Officers learned that a current employee at both locations, who was off duty at the

time, entered the businesses and took roughly $2,800 from the two locations.

The suspect was identified as Brandon Pettis, 19, of Oxford. Investigators were called to the scene and a search warrant was obtained which ultimately led to the discovery of the missing money.

Pettis was subsequently arrested and charged with grand larceny. He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $15,000 bond.

Pettis ran unsuccessfully against Mayor Robyn Tannehill in the June 8th municipal election.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

