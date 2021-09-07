Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Fall Convocation Set for Sept. 21 in the Grove

The University of Mississippi Fall Convocation has been rescheduled for Sept. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in the Grove.

Fall Convocation commemorates the beginning of the college journey each year at Ole Miss.

The event was originally slated to be held on Aug. 24 in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss; however, it was postponed due to an increase of COVID-19 cases and moved to an outdoor venue.

Aimee Nezhukumatathil, University of Mississippi English professor and award-winning author, will deliver the keynote address.

Staff report

