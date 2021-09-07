Oxford Man Arrested, Charged With Several Vehicle Burglaries

An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly breaking into several vehicles on the west side of town.

Robert Thomas

On Sept. 1, the Oxford Police Department received several reports of cars being burglarized and investigators were able to obtain video of the suspect and suspect’s vehicle and relay the information to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

On Sept. 3, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department located the suspect’s vehicle on Highway 7 North. Robert Thomas, 19, of Oxford was arrested and charged with five counts of vehicle burglary.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center and booked on a $25,000 bond.

Staff report