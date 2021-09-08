Ole Miss Looks into Title IX Allegations Around Softball

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Allegations of inappropriate behavior between an assistant Ole Miss softball coach and a student athlete are unfounded, according to the school’s intercollegiate athletic director.

Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter and softball coach Jamie Trachsel released statements on Wednesday regarding a Title IX investigation involving the program.

Earlier this month a report about inappropriate behavior between an assistant coach and a student-athlete was published by Runningpoles.com. A Title IX investigation was launched to look into the program.

“Following a comprehensive investigation by the university’s Title IX office, the anonymous allegations of inappropriate behavior by the softball staff are unsubstantiated,” Carter said. “In addition, other anonymous allegations involving the culture of the softball program have been thoroughly reviewed by Athletics Compliance staff and were determined not to be in violation of any policies. The well-being and experience of our student-athletes will always be our top priority, and through this extensive review, we discussed these anonymous claims with our players and all were unsubstantiated.”

Carter added that Coach Trachsel and her staff are committed to building a healthy program and are working to address any issues to ensure a positive team environment.

“The staff has our full support, and we look forward to continuing our trajectory as one of the rising softball teams in the sport,” he said. “This has been an emotional ordeal for our coaches and student-athletes, and we will assist them in moving forward from this matter.”

Coach Trachsel expressed her gratitude to the universities leadership on reviewing the situation.

“The outpouring of support from family, friends, staff, colleagues and current and former student-athletes has not only been overwhelming but given us courage and strength through this situation,” Trachsel said. “It has been an emotional time for our entire program, but I have no doubt our coaches and players will grow stronger together as we move through this shared experience. We look forward to putting this behind us as a team, as we continue to build our championship culture and compete for more titles here at Ole Miss.”