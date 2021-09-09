Events Slated to Remember 9/11, Honor Those Who Serve

By Alyssa Schnugg

While there are no large events planned Saturday for the 20th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, due to COVID-19, there are still ways for the LOU community to remember those who died and honor those who continue to serve and protect us.

During the school day on Friday, the Oxford School District will be holding a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. – the time when the first plane hit the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.

The school district is also encouraging people to rekindle the spirit of togetherness and compassion that arose in the immediate aftermath of 9/11 by doing at least one good deed on Sept. 11.

The University of Mississippi will honor the men and women who serve and have served in military service Saturday with its annual Military Appreciation Game when Ole Miss takes on Austin Peay State University at 6:30 p.m. in the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Notable alumni and service members will be recognized during the game and halftime will feature a special tribute to our nation’s military by The Pride of the South marching band.

Tonight, the Oxford Police Department will be hosting a “First Responders Night Out,” for first responders and their families with family activities and free dinner.