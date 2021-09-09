New Pocket Park Planned for Square Near City Hall

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com



A new park is in the works that will be located between City Hall and Square Books Jr. Photo via Google Maps

Now that East Jackson Avenue is completed and the city continues to work with local restaurants to provide permanent outdoor dining, another project for the Square is in the planning stages.

Oxford received $250,000 from a bond bill passed by the state Legislature to create a park that will be located between City Hall and Square Books Jr.

“It’s a great gateway to our Square from a large parking area and will provide a place that’s free where people can come and sit and watch people, read a newspaper or eat some ice cream,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill last month during a Board of Aldermen meeting. “We are seeking additional grant funds that we’ve applied for.”

The 7,600-square-foot lot is currently used as office space for the city’s Parking and Code Enforcement departments. The building will be demolished to make way for the park.

Mark Levy, director of special projects for the city of Oxford, said the proposed park is in the programming phase with design expected to be completed by the first of the year.

“Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022, with a late summer-early fall opening,” Levy said.