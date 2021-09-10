Game Day Shuttles, Parking and More

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss fans enjoy a morning in the Grove. Photo by Nathan Latil/Ole Miss Communications

Oxford is coming to life with the first home football game of the 2021 season slated for Saturday at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on Austin Peay State University and large crowds are expected in and around the Oxford-University community this weekend.

To help keep everyone’s game day experience a safe one, the Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the Square area.

“Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen.

The Double Decker buses will run from the Square to the Grove three hours prior to kickoff, which is at 6:30 p.m. and stop running at halftime. Shuttles will run from the South Oxford Center (the old Baptist hospital) and Northwest Community College parking lots beginning five hours before kickoff and two hours postgame.

The Oxford-University Transit buses start running at 6 p.m. and continue for two hours postgame.

Be aware of no parking zones. Vehicles will be towed from designated no parking areas as the owner’s expense. The SEC implements a clear bag policy for in the stadium.

OPD reminds everyone to place valuables in the trunk and lock their cars.

Be cautious of police officers directing traffic all around Oxford.

“Be patient as we work to direct traffic for optimum traffic flow,” McCutchen said.

Parking on campus begins at 7 a.m. Saturday. All parking passes are digital and will be scanned upon entry. An on-campus parking pass must be presented to enter on game day.

Face coverings are strongly recommended in all indoor areas of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, including clubs, suites and elevators. Any other adjustments to premium area operations will be emailed directly to suite holders and club members.

The Grove and The Circle will close Friday at 6:30 p.m. and reopen at 7 p.m. for tailgate set-up. On game day, the Walk of Champions will start two hours and 15 minutes prior to kickoff, which is 4:15 p.m. this week.

For more information and updates, click here or follow OPD on Twitter @OxfordPolice and on Facebook @OxfordMSPolice. Tune into the Ole Miss Football radio pregame show for traffic updates.