Wreck Claims Life of Cedar Bucket Owner

Rickey Dean Britt Sr., 67, died Thursday from injuries he sustained in a wreck.

According to Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy, the wreck occurred at about 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 421 and Highway 6 East.

Rickey Dean Britt Sr.

Britt’s SUV collided with a pick-up truck pulling a trailer.

The wreck was investigated by the Mississippi High Patrol. No other information was available Friday afternoon.

Britt owned several businesses, including Britt Mobile Homes, The Cedar Bucket and Britt Trucking.

Britt was known to enjoy making people smile and was someone who never met a stranger.

“Rickey knew everyone and was always sticking up a conversation,” his obituary states. “He had a genuine interest in how you were doing and truly enjoyed catching up with friends – new and old.”

The funeral service will be at noon on Monday at New Prospect Baptist Church with the Rev. Buster Wilson and Greg Dykes officiating, according to Waller Funeral Home that is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. The graveside service will follow at Old Union Cemetery in Tula.



Britt is survived by his wife of 10 years, Midge Britt of Oxford, two daughters, Kimberly Dawn Mason of Oxford and Tracy Hannaford of Batesville; a son, Rickey Dean Britt Jr. of Oxford, a step-son, Bill Tidwell of Oxford; a sister, Mickey Jane Douglas of Hendersonville, Tennessee, 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.





