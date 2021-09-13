Oxford Should See Some Rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas; Texas Coast on Alert

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

Image via the NWS

Tropical Storm Nicholas is gaining strength in the western Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to generate significant flooding along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast between Monday and the middle of the week.

The National Weather Service said the storm could intensify to a Category 1 hurricane Monday night as it nears landfall along the middle Texas coast.

In Oxford, rain bands from Nicholas are expected to bring rain to north Mississippi.

On Tuesday, there is a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms for Lafayette County and on Wednesday the chance for thunderstorms increases to 70 percent.

There is a slight chance for rain throughout the rest of the week.

The National Weather Service declared a rare Level 4 out of 4 “high risk” of flash flooding along the middle and upper Texas coastline where rainfall rates could reach 4 inches per hour. Storm totals could approach 20 inches through the middle of the week in a few areas.

There is a significant danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation along the coast of Texas from Port Aransas to Sabine Pass.