OSD Extends Mask Mandate for At Least Two Weeks

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford School District extended its mask mandate until at least Sept. 27.

On Tuesday, the Board of Trustees met for a special meeting via Zoom.

Superintendent Bradley Roberson told the Board the district will extend the mask mandate through Sept. 27, when the Board convenes for its regular monthly meeting.

“We can address it again then,” Roberson said.

Roberson said the decision to extend the mask requirement was based on a few factors, including the city of Oxford extending its mask mandate for another two weeks, Gov. Tate Reeves extending the State of emergency and the University of Mississippi requiring masks inside all school buildings.

However, Roberson said he believes Lafayette County is “moving in the right direction” with declining COVID-19 cases.

Two weeks ago, the seven-day average of new cases was 40.71 a day. The daily average for the last seven days was 27.43 cases.

“That puts us back to where we were around Aug. 7,” Roberson said. “We are turning in the right direction and moving forward.”

Roberson said the district was also doing a “great job” in keeping kids in school.

“Last week, Lafayette (County School District) had 421 students in quarantine and we had 71,” Roberson said.

“We’re keeping kids in school, which is exactly what we need to be doing,” he said.

The Board also approved a change to the Return to Learn plan after the MSDH tweaked its definition of an “outbreak,” from three positive cases in a group to three or more cases in a classroom/group of fewer than 30 students, or 10 percent or more of larger groups within a 14-day period.