Ole Miss Softball Releases Fall Schedule

Ole Miss softball announced its 2021 fall schedule as the Rebels will take the diamond for seven exhibition games in Oxford.

Coach Jamie Trachsel’s club will open on Saturday Oct 2 with a pair of games, hosting Pearl River at 11 a.m. CT and Chipola at 1:30 p.m. A few days later, the Rebels welcome Delta State to Oxford for a 5 p.m. showdown.

The lone NCAA Division I opponent of the fall comes to Oxford on Oct. 16 as the Rebels take on Memphis in a doubleheader at the Ole Miss Softball Complex, starting at 11 a.m. Ole Miss rounds out its exhibition schedule on Oct. 22 with another home doubleheader, battling Co-Lin at 3:30 p.m.

All home games this fall are free and open to the public.

Staff Report