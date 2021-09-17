Friday, September 17, 2021
News & ViewsCrime

Oxford Man Charged With Stealing Trailer

0
955

An Oxford man was arrested for allegedly stealing a trailer.

Sheron Blackmon

According to the Oxford Police Department, on July 19, OPD took a report from a person who had their trailer stolen from behind the Ole Miss Rentals office.

On Sept. 16, the truck that was seen in the surveillance video stealing the trailer was seen at Rockette’s gas station with the trailer in tow.

Police arrested Sheron Blackmon, 63, of Oxford and charged him with grand theft.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.

Staff report

Previous articleOHS 2 Minute Morning – Sept. 17
Next articleOPD Arrests Nettleton Man for Sexual Battery

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles