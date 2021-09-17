Oxford Man Charged With Stealing Trailer

An Oxford man was arrested for allegedly stealing a trailer.

Sheron Blackmon

According to the Oxford Police Department, on July 19, OPD took a report from a person who had their trailer stolen from behind the Ole Miss Rentals office.

On Sept. 16, the truck that was seen in the surveillance video stealing the trailer was seen at Rockette’s gas station with the trailer in tow.

Police arrested Sheron Blackmon, 63, of Oxford and charged him with grand theft.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.

Staff report