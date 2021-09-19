Academic Support, Developmental Studies Look to Boost Awareness

Staff Report

University of Mississippi Communications

Two University of Mississippi programs that provide support to help ensure student success have scheduled events designed to increase awareness of the services they offer to assist students.

An open house sponsored by Academic Support Programs, part of the Center for Student Success and First-Year Experience, and Developmental Studies, a program operated by the Office of the Provost, is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 22). Attendees are invited to meet staff and graduate students and tour the programs’ new facilities in Johnson Commons East.

Academic Support Programs is also offering Coffee with a Coach, slated for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 8 in Johnson Commons East, Room 112E. This event introduces freshmen to the Success Coaching Program.

“At Coffee with a Coach, Sarah Holmes, our coach, will be speaking at various times about her work with the student coaching program,” said Jeremy Roberts, learning specialist and instructor for ASP. “For the open house, we will have remarks at 2:30 p.m. from the center director, Kyle Ellis, academic support programs assistant director Rebekah Reysen, and director of Developmental Studies, Patricia Treloar.”

For more information about the Center for Student Success and First-Year Experience and Academic Support Programs, click here.