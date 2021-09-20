Monday, September 20, 2021
HeadlinesNews & Views

OPD, LCSD Providing Free Self-Defense Classes for Women

0
342

Local law enforcement agencies are providing free self-defense classes for women.

The Oxford Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, through The Equalizer women’s self-defense program, will be offering free classes throughout the fall.

OPD’s upcoming classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 19 and Nov. 16 at the police department on Molly Barr Road.

The Sheriff’s Department is offering the class at 6 p.m. on Sept. 30, Oct. 21, Nov. 11 and Dec. 2 in the training building at the Sheriff’s Department on Jackson Avenue.

The free classes will include instruction on:

 The facts concerning assault, rape/sexual assault and stalking as well as what options they have if they or someone they know become a victim

 How to recognize violent attitudes and dangerous situations

 How to avoid being the target of an attacker

 The facts concerning property crime in general

 The facts concerning burglary and home invasion

 How to recognize and reduce the risk of being victimized by burglary and home invasion

 Objectively reasonable use of force, the effects and mitigation of survival stress

 Defending against common grab, hold and strikes while standing

 Defending against common grab, hold and strikes when the struggle is on the ground

 Defending against a knife or other sharp instrument attacks

 Improving confidence in the ability to defend themselves against an attack

For more information, contact OPD at 662-232-2400 or LCSD at 662-231-3201.

To learn more about The Equalizer Program, visit www.gossgt.com.

Staff report

Previous articleUM Business School Helps Alumnus Realize ‘Hoops’ Dream
Next articleMBI New Website Aimed at Battling Rising Human Trafficking Cases

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles