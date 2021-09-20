OPD, LCSD Providing Free Self-Defense Classes for Women

Local law enforcement agencies are providing free self-defense classes for women.
The Oxford Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, through The Equalizer women’s self-defense program, will be offering free classes throughout the fall.
OPD’s upcoming classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 19 and Nov. 16 at the police department on Molly Barr Road.
The Sheriff’s Department is offering the class at 6 p.m. on Sept. 30, Oct. 21, Nov. 11 and Dec. 2 in the training building at the Sheriff’s Department on Jackson Avenue.
The free classes will include instruction on:
The facts concerning assault, rape/sexual assault and stalking as well as what options they have if they or someone they know become a victim
How to recognize violent attitudes and dangerous situations
How to avoid being the target of an attacker
The facts concerning property crime in general
The facts concerning burglary and home invasion
How to recognize and reduce the risk of being victimized by burglary and home invasion
Objectively reasonable use of force, the effects and mitigation of survival stress
Defending against common grab, hold and strikes while standing
Defending against common grab, hold and strikes when the struggle is on the ground
Defending against a knife or other sharp instrument attacks
Improving confidence in the ability to defend themselves against an attack
For more information, contact OPD at 662-232-2400 or LCSD at 662-231-3201.
To learn more about The Equalizer Program, visit www.gossgt.com.
