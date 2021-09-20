OPD, LCSD Providing Free Self-Defense Classes for Women

Local law enforcement agencies are providing free self-defense classes for women.

The Oxford Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, through The Equalizer women’s self-defense program, will be offering free classes throughout the fall.

OPD’s upcoming classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 19 and Nov. 16 at the police department on Molly Barr Road.

The Sheriff’s Department is offering the class at 6 p.m. on Sept. 30, Oct. 21, Nov. 11 and Dec. 2 in the training building at the Sheriff’s Department on Jackson Avenue.

The free classes will include instruction on:

 The facts concerning assault, rape/sexual assault and stalking as well as what options they have if they or someone they know become a victim

 How to recognize violent attitudes and dangerous situations

 How to avoid being the target of an attacker

 The facts concerning property crime in general

 The facts concerning burglary and home invasion

 How to recognize and reduce the risk of being victimized by burglary and home invasion

 Objectively reasonable use of force, the effects and mitigation of survival stress

 Defending against common grab, hold and strikes while standing

 Defending against common grab, hold and strikes when the struggle is on the ground

 Defending against a knife or other sharp instrument attacks

 Improving confidence in the ability to defend themselves against an attack

For more information, contact OPD at 662-232-2400 or LCSD at 662-231-3201.

To learn more about The Equalizer Program, visit www.gossgt.com.

