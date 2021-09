The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Sardis man recently for commercial burglary.

Jeffery Moorehead

On Sept. 14, investigators with the sheriff’s department arrested Jeffery Moorehead, 33, of Sardis and charged him with one count of commercial burglary.

A press release sent out by the sheriff’s department this morning did not state what business was allegedly burglarized.

Moorehead was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $2,500 bond.

Staff report