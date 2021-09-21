Lafayette County Woman Charged with Burglary

A local woman was arrested Sunday for allegedly taking things from an apartment.

Amanda White

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Sept. 17, investigators were notified of a subject talking items from a vacant apartment at Taylor Bend.

Officers were able to locate and stop a vehicle matching the description given by the reporting party.

Amanda White, 38, of Lafayette County, was arrested and charged with commercial burglary. She was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she was booked on a $5,000 bond.

Staff report