Two people were arrested recently for their involvement in a series of burglaries.

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Sept. 16, investigators obtained arrest warrants for Alajawaun Foster, 22, and Jackaylar Tunson, 20, both of Sardis.

Foster and Tunson were arrested without incident and charged with six counts of commercial burglary.

They were taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where they were each booked on $30,000 bonds.

Staff report