UM Ranks Top in State for Getting a Job After Graduation

University of Mississippi Communications

The University of Mississippi is ranked No. 1 in the state in terms of graduates finding and keeping jobs by Zippia, a career expert website. Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows that more than 91% of Ole Miss graduates are employed 10 years after graduation.. Photo by Logan Kirkland/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

For the fifth consecutive year, University of Mississippi students have been named the state’s best at finding employment and keeping it, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education compiled in a new ranking from Zippia.com.

The ranking takes into account the most recent College Scorecard data released by the U.S. Department of Education. Zippia, a career expert website, ranked colleges in each state with the highest listed job placement 10 years after graduation.

The data showed an employment rate of 91.42% for Ole Miss graduates.

The Zippia reports states, “Whether it comes from excellent career centers, strong academic offerings, stellar reputations, or networking opportunities, certain colleges just flat-out do a better job of helping students launch their careers than other colleges.”

UM not only has the best percentage of all Mississippi schools, but is one of only two of SEC schools recognized – the other being Auburn University.

“Being ranked No. 1 for the fifth year in a row is a wonderful testament to the quality of students that we attract to the University of Mississippi,” said Toni Avant, director of the UM Career Center. “Because of their curricular and co-curricular experiences, our graduates have developed the career readiness competencies necessary to land great opportunities within global organizations and to lead within their respective fields.”

