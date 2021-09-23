Internship Summit Headed for Fifth Year of Success

By Stella Connell

The UM business school’s fifth annual internship summit will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 23) in the Holman Hall Courtyard. Organizations from across campus will be there to present internship opportunities to students. Submitted photo

The School of Business Administration at the University of Mississippi hosts its fifth annual Internship Summit on Thursday (Sept. 23) in the Holman Hall Courtyard.

This event, beginning at 10:30 a.m. and concluding around 1 p.m., is a yearly tradition that provides students with opportunities to partner with various entities for year-round and summer internship opportunities.

The summit also will feature presentations by students who have interned in previous years. These students will share insights about their experiences in navigating an internship search.

“Meeting with Wesley Dickens in the Career Preparation Office and utilizing the business school’s resources were invaluable during my internship search,” said Elizabeth Llewellyn, a senior risk management and insurance major from Atlanta. “Mr. Dickens met with me daily to work and build my resume, and he encouraged me while I was going through the interview process.”

Llewellyn interned with Amwins Group in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, this summer, and her internship focused on the Access Division in Small Commercial Property. She was assigned to underwrite a property from start to finish, and she also cross-trained with underwriters in the brokerage division, underwriting division and professional liability.

“I highly recommend every student to attend the internship summit,” Llewellyn said. “You’ll be connected with university staff and resources to help you with your search. You don’t have to do this alone.”

The Internship Summit will have multiple campus department representatives to provide resources for domestic and international internships, as well as experiential learning programs.

“An internship is one of the most impactful experiences college students can have,” said Wesley Dickens, assistant director of career preparation for experiential education. “It allows them to test-drive a career and gain valuable experience for the job search.

“The Internship Summit provides an opportunity for business students to connect with campus resources and get ahead in their internship search.”

The UM Career Center, Ole Miss Business Career Preparation, Ole Miss Business Connect, Office of Global Engagement, Study Abroad Office, Office of Community Engagement and the Division of Outreach and Continuing Education’s New York/Washington/Atlanta Internship Experience opportunities all will be represented at this event.

“Internships are foundational in preparing students for the workforce and providing opportunities after graduation,” according to Colleges of Distinction, an online guide for college-bound students. “Most employers seek career-ready college graduates who have been equipped with prior experiences and skills in a given field.

“According to a recent study by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, the starting annual salary for college graduates who completed a paid internship and were employed in a private, for-profit company, was $53,521, while those who did not complete an internship started with an average of $38,572.”

The analysis also found that 72.2% of college graduates with internship experience received a job offer, compared to only 36.5% of those who did not complete one.

For more information, contact Dickens at wdickens@bus.olemiss.edu.