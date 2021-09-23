Thursday, September 23, 2021
News & ViewsCrime

Man Charged for Having a Weapon While Being a Convicted Felon

An Abbeville man was arrested recently after police responded to a report of a disturbance.

Andrew Adams

According to the Oxford Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 7 South for a reported disturbance.

While on the scene, officers encountered Andrew Adams, 35, of Abbeville.

Adams was found to be a convicted felon and allegedly in the possession of a weapon.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $5,000 bond; however, a hold was placed on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

