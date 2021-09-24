Recycling Program Starts Back Oct. 4; Get Your Bins Ready

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Curbside recycling will be starting back up in Oxford on Oct. 4 and those who participated before the program was shut down do not need to do anything to have their recyclables picked up.

However, those new to Oxford or anyone who didn’t participate pre-COVID-19 is asked to sign up online so that the department can make sure to include the residence on the route and receive recycling bins.

Bins are $21 for a set of two – one for paper and one for plastics. The city does not recycle glass. Bins can be picked up at 717 Molly Barr Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Payment is due when you pick up your bins.

Oxford began a curbside recycling program in 2008; however, it was stopped in April 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the city to furlough more than 100 people due to a decrease in revenue coming into the city.

While the curbside service was halted, the Oxford Recycling Center remained open for people to drop off their recyclables.

The routes and pickup days that recyclables were picked up pre-COVID-19 will remain the same.