Ole Miss Softball Releases Schedule

On Thursday, the Southeastern Conference announced the league schedule for the 2022 season, with Ole Miss set to play eight straight weekends in conference play.



After spending the first weekend of the league schedule on a bye, Ole Miss kicks off conference play March 18-20 in a rivalry matchup with Mississippi State in Starkville. The next weekend, the Rebels will make their home debut in SEC play, hosting Missouri March 25-27.



The Rebs will remain at home the following weekend, taking on Arkansas in Oxford April 1-3 before heading to Lexington to take on Kentucky April 8-10. The following weekend, Florida visits the Ole Miss Softball Complex April 15-17.



The Rebels return to the road April 22-24, heading to Columbia, South Carolina, for a matchup with the Gamecocks. Ole Miss will then host Tennessee April 29 through May 1 before finishing out its SEC slate at Georgia May 6-8.



After league action wraps up, Gainesville, Florida, will host the 2022 SEC Tournament at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports