Mask Mandate for Oxford Schools Continued Through at Least Oct. 15

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford School District extended its mask mandate until at least Oct. 15.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Bradley Roberson told the OSD Board of Trustees during their regular meeting that the district will extend the mask mandate for another two weeks.

The school district has seen a decline in the number of positive cases in the last few weeks.

From Sept. 20-26, the district reported just 12 new cases, one teacher and 11 students, with nine at Della Davidson Elementary. There were 67 students in quarantine last week, with 43 of the 67 in Della.

From Aug. 30-Sept. 5, the district saw 25 new cases reported. From Sept. 6-12, there were 20 new cases reported.

The Board will reconsider the mask mandate during a special called meeting since the Board only meets for regular meetings monthly.

The Lafayette County School Districts determines the need for masks at each of its schools on a week-to-week basis, depending on the number of cases at each school. This week, no school in the Lafayette County School District is requiring masks.