Oxford Boys Take Top BBQ Prize

Robert Jubera, 14, Noah Zerangue, 16, and Jacob Zerange, 14, Grand Championed this past weekend at the World Junior BBQ League competition in Memphis. Photo via Facebook

Three local boys who call Oxford their home took the Grand Champion award this weekend in the World Junior BBQ League competition in Memphis.

Robert Jubera, 14, Noah Zerangue, 16, and Jacob Zerange, 14, cooked chicken thighs, pork butt, St. Louis-style pork ribs and brisket in the Kansas City Barbeque Society-style barbeque.

Robert is the son of Holly and Steve Jubera and Noah and Jacob are the sons of Michelle and Matt Zerangue.

The boys have been in Boy Scouts together since they were Tiger Cubs.

Their team name is Thacker Mountain BBQ Youth Crew.

“My husband is their mentor,” said Holly Juvera. “He spent two full weekends teaching them how to cook and then took them to compete.”

Jubera and her husband, Steve, have been competing in live-fire competitions for the last few years, primarily through the Steak Cookoff Association.

The World Jr. BBQ League is a non-profit organization geared toward providing a place for high-school-aged students to participate in competition barbeque.

Teens must be 14 to 18 years old and in high school to be part of a team.

Thacker Mountain BBQ Youth Crew will compete again on Nov. 6 in Memphis.