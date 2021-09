An Oxford man was arrested last week after a report of domestic violence.

Reggie Thomas Pruitt

On Sept. 21, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to the area of South 16th Street for a report of a domestic disturbance.

The suspect, Reggie Thomas Pruitt, 29, of Oxford, was later located and arrested.

Pruitt was charged with Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.

Staff report