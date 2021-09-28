Presley Highlights $50 Broadband Monthly Discount

Brandon Presley

Today, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced that he is working to raise consumer awareness about the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a new federal program that provides a $50 a month broadband benefit discount for eligible families.

“During this pandemic, we have seen just how vital internet service is to every family,” Presley said. “I’m proud to do my part in highlighting this program and raise awareness so that Mississippi families can save.

“This $50 monthly discount for broadband service is real savings for real families. I urge customers to reach out to their provider to see if they qualify for these savings.”

A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year

Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, in the 2019-2020, 2020-2021, or 2021-2022 school year

Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or the FCC’s Lifeline program

Experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program

Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider or directly with the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) using an online or mail-in application. Additional information about the Emergency Broadband Benefit is available at https://getemergencybroadband.org/.

If you have further questions, please contact Commissioner Presley’s office at 1-800-637-7722.

Staff report