Two Oxford Men Charged for Unrelated Vehicle Burglaries

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Two Oxford men were arrested recently for their alleged involvement in unrelated vehicle burglaries.

On Sept. 24, officers responded to Falls Grove Drive in reference to a vehicle burglary in progress. The witness provided a physical description of the suspect who fled on foot. A man matching the description was located near a business on University Avenue.

He was identified as Keontae Brannon, 19, of Oxford. Brannon allegedly had the stolen property in his possession. Officers identified four other vehicles that has been burglarized in the area as well. Brannon was arrested and charged with five counts of vehicle burglary. He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $2,500 bond.

On Sunday, officers received a call for a vehicle burglary in progress at a business on South Lamar. OPD responded and detained a suspect based on the description provided by a witness who was identified as Brent Hall, 42, of Oxford.

Hall was arrested and charged with one count of vehicle burglary and one misdemeanor charge. He was taken to the detention center where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.