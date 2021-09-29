Oxford Women’s ‘March’ Set for Saturday on the Square

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

As women from all over the country converge once again in Washington D.C. on Oct. 2 for the Women’s March in defense of reproductive rights, folks in Oxford can attend a more local event.

The Oxford Women’s March for Reproductive Rights will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday next to City Hall.

Women’s March in Washington D.C. in 2017. Photo via commons.wikimedia.org.

However, it will be more of a rally, since a permit for a march could not be obtained in time, according to organizer Kate Kellum.

“We can’t march but we will gather together on the Square on the old RSVP plaza next to City Hall,” she said.

After some brief speeches, there will be some yoga, dancing, singing and chanting activities. Local blues artist Effie Burt will perform.

This year’s march takes place just two days before the Supreme Court reconvenes for the October term. The Supreme Court is set to hear the case involving Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban and Texas’s SB8 that bans abortion after six weeks with no exceptions and allows almost anyone to sue a Texan who helps a patient obtain abortion care.

“People are invited to make signs and there will be an action wall where people can make comments of action,” Kellum said.

“There are many reasons that people seek to terminate pregnancies, and I firmly believe those reasons are between the pregnant person and their health care provider,” Kellum said. “A patient’s health, not a politician’s beliefs — and certainly not the beliefs of complete strangers — should drive important medical decisions.”

Prior to the rally on Saturday, folks can gather at Avent Park from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday to make signs.

“We will have some materials there but people are free to bring their own,” Kellum said.

Kellum said attendees are encouraged to wear masks since social distancing will be difficult during the event Saturday.

“We will have masks there if anyone wants one,” she said.

