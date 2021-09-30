Joint Warrant Roundup Nets More than 40 Arrests

Mugshots provided by LCSD

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Oxford Police Department, the University of Mississippi police department and the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit have made more than 40 arrests related to drugs in recent weeks.

The arrests have stemmed from a county-wide warrant roundup involving all agencies as well as individual officers working the streets personally serving warrants.

While conducting the round-up, officers recovered several stolen firearms and several different narcotics and got them off the streets.

“We will continue efforts in deterring illicit activities inside the Lafayette, Oxford and university communities, said Sheriff Joey East.

Staff report