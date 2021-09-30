Rain Expected for Most of the Week

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Oxford residents can expect a damp few days. Image via the NWS. Radar image as of 11:10 a.m. Thursday.

Keep those umbrellas, light sweaters, tank tops, and … well, just don’t put anything away yet as Mother Nature hasn’t quite made up her mind when fall will arrive in Oxford.

However, she has decided to give our area a good washing.

Rain is expected for most days over the next week, with a few hours of sunshine breaking through, according to the National Weather Service.

Today, the rain should continue until this afternoon and then taper off during the night with a high of 76 and a low of 65.

On Friday, there’s a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon and the high is expected to reach 83 degrees.

More rain is expected this weekend with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday after 1 p.m. with the high hitting 81 degrees. The chance for storms increases on Sunday with an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day with a high of 78 degrees.

Cooler temperatures are expected after a minor cold front moves in on Sunday making the expected high on Monday at 77 degrees with the low at night at 59 degrees.

The highs are expected to be in the low to mid-70s n Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the mid-50s. Both days currently have a 30 percent chance for rain.