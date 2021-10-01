One Suspect in Custody Following a Shooting in Saddle Creek

One person is in custody following a shooting at the 400 block of Saddle Creek Drive Thursday evening.

The Oxford Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday in the Saddle Creek subdivision.

According to a press release, officers responded to the 400 block of Saddle Creek Drive at about 5 p.m. At 5:53 p.m., OPD announced a suspect was in custody.

While no other information was provided by OPD, a Saddle Creek resident wishing to remain anonymous said one man was killed in the shooting.

This is an ongoing story and Hotty Toddy News will provide updates as they are available.