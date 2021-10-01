Two Arrested After Shooting Death of Oxford Man

Paul Rice is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Quintin McDonald.

Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting Thursday that led to the death of an Oxford man.

According to the Oxford Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of Saddle Creek Drive at 5:21 p.m. for a reported disturbance that escalated into a shot being fired.

Jermaine Cox was charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Quintin McDonald, 29, of Como was shot once and died from injuries related to the gunshot wound.

Officers located the suspect, Paul Rice, 26, of Oxford and took him into custody without incident. He was charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $1M bond.

Another man, Jermaine Cox, 40, of Oxford was charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was booked into the detention center on a $100,000 bond.

Staff report