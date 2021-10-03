Life Back on Campus

By Ashley Hall

IMC Student

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Communications

The last couple of years have been challenging for Ole Miss students because of COVID-19. Everyone had to adapt to new ways of learning, and many activities were put on pause. Trying to find new ways to be involved and enjoy campus was difficult.

This year, students have returned to a more-normal situation, attending in-person classes and taking part in on-campus activities. For some students, this is the first time they will experience a normal year on campus without being shut down early or without all-distance learning.

Hanna Watson, a senior, is optimistic about the coming year. “I think that this year will be much better than the last few,” Watson said.

For Watson, returning to in-person class is not only exciting but also beneficial.

“I think that people are much more excited to go to class and interact with other students because we have not been able to make connections with our classmates and professors like before COVID,” Watson said.

Returning to the classroom for Watson also means that she can have a better educational experience.

“I am so glad to have class in person again,” she said. “I feel like I did not learn anything during distance learning, and I think in-person classes are so much more worthwhile.”

Delaney Williams, a freshman, is glad to begin her college career with in-person classes. “I personally do not do well with online learning,” Williams said.

Many campus activities are picking back up, including football season and social activities.

“I am so excited to continue to experience the Grove and Ole Miss football games,” Williams said. “I am also excited to start getting involved with all of my sorority events like our philanthropy events and swaps.”

Williams is looking forward to sorority events and just being involved around campus. However, like most freshmen, adjusting to life on campus can be difficult. “My experience on campus so far has been mixed emotions. The only close friend I came here with was my roommate and a couple other people,” Williams said.

“It was difficult at first, but now I have really great friends and am super excited for the rest of the year.”

Returning to campus is a fun and anticipated time, but it’s not without its stresses, said Watson.

“I have enjoyed being back on campus again. My favorite part is getting to know my classmates and professors,” she said. “The worst part is parking.”